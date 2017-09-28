Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault

This undated photo provided by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department in North Vernon, Ind., shows Dennis L. Mothersbaugh. Authorities have arrested Mothersbaugh on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says Mothersbaugh, of Vernon, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville. Jennings County Sheriff's Department via AP)