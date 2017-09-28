This undated photo provided by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department in North Vernon, Ind., shows Dennis L. Mothersbaugh. Authorities have arrested Mothersbaugh on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says Mothersbaugh, of Vernon, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville.
This undated photo provided by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department in North Vernon, Ind., shows Dennis L. Mothersbaugh. Authorities have arrested Mothersbaugh on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says Mothersbaugh, of Vernon, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville. Jennings County Sheriff's Department via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department in North Vernon, Ind., shows Dennis L. Mothersbaugh. Authorities have arrested Mothersbaugh on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says Mothersbaugh, of Vernon, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville. Jennings County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Nation & World

Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 4:21 PM

NORTH VERNON, Ind.

Authorities have arrested an Indiana man on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says 37-year-old Dennis L. Mothersbaugh, of Vernon in southern Indiana, was arrested Thursday. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that Virginia authorities issued the warrant for Mothersbaugh after cellphone video surfaced on social media showing him marching with white supremacists and punching a man and a woman protesting against them. Mothersbaugh is accused of being with a group demonstrating against the scheduled removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a Charlottesville park.

It isn't clear if Mothersbaugh has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny
Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof
Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

View More Video