Protesters at Harvard greet DeVos speech on school choice

Protesters stand and hold signs and demonstrate during a speech by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Thursday. Sept. 28, 2017. She did not interrupt her speech to address the protesters, but later took some pointed questions from the audience. Asked about protections for transgender student, DeVos said she is committed to making sure all students are safe. Earlier this year, she rescinded guidance that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity. Maria Danilova AP Photo