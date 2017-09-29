European Union leaders attend an informal dinner ahead of an EU Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The European Union will be looking beyond the impending breakup with Britain at how to build a common future at 27 during their two-day summit meeting starting late Thursday.
Nation & World

UK gives unconditional security guarantees before EU summit

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:25 AM

TALLINN, Estonia

British Prime Minister Theresa May is guaranteeing her country's security commitment to the other 27 European Union leaders even though the nation is leaving the bloc.

May visited troops in Estonia close to the Russian border early Friday and said that "the United Kingdom is unconditionally committed to maintaining Europe's security."

She added that "we will continue to offer aid and assistance to EU member states that are the victims of armed aggression, terrorism and natural or man-made disasters."

She also proposed a "new security partnership" intended to survive the divorce proceedings preceding her country's departure from the bloc in 2019.

May then traveled on to Tallinn to join her 27 counterparts for an EU summit.

