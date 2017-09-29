Nation & World

Philippine President Duterte recalls cursing Obama

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 4:37 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described how he was advised by the government's foreign office to stop using expletives in his speeches, but then recalled how he cursed Barack Obama because of the former U.S. leader's criticism of his anti-drug campaign.

Known for anti-American tirades, Duterte said in a speech marking Thursday's anniversary of a battle during the Philippine-American war that he now wants to be friendly toward the United States. He called Americans "allies" who have provided crucial equipment to Filipino soldiers battling Islamic State-linked militants in the south.

Then he recalled cursing Obama, calling him "you black son of a bitch."

Rep. Edsel Lagman said the racial slur was inacceptable.

Thousands of suspects have been killed in Duterte's anti-drug crackdown.

