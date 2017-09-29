Pakistan seeks to ban party backed by US-named terrorist

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Sheikh Yaqub, center, candidate of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party, waves to his supporters at an election rally in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan's interior ministry has asked the country's elections overseeing body to ban from politics a new party backed by Islamist Hafiz Saeed, who carries a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in 2008 terror attacks in India. K.M. Chaudary,file AP Photo