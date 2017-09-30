Europe wary but muted ahead of Catalonia's independence vote

A man with an esteleda, or Catalonia independence flag, walks along a pedestrian crossing before the 'Yes' vote closing campaign in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. Francisco Seco AP Photo