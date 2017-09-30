'Ja' at last: 1st same-sex couples in Germany to wed Sunday

In this Friday Sept. 29, 2017 photo Karl Kreile, left, and Bodo Mende, pose for journalists in Berlin, Germany. Almost forty years after their first kiss, Karl and Bodo are getting hitched. The two civil servants are expected to become the first gay couple to tie the knot in Germany when a law allowing same-sex marriages comes into effect Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. Frank Jordans AP Photo