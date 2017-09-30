President Donald Trump steps through the door of Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Trump is spending the weekend in Bedminster, N.J., at his golf club.
Nation & World

Price's exit adds another hurdle to GOP health care push

By JILL COLVIN and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

September 30, 2017 9:15 PM

BRANCHBURG, N.J.

The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.

It's also the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda after months of turmoil.

Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.

His exit makes it even more unlikely that Republicans will be able to deliver on their promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's law, even though they control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

A policy expert with the business-oriented American Enterprise Institute, Joe Antos, says he sees health care as a dead issue through the next election.

