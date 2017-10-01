Germany celebrates 1st same-sex weddings after law change

Karl Kreile, left, and Bodo Mende kiss after their marriage in Berlin, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The couple has become the first in Germany to celebrate a same-sex wedding, after a new law called “marriage for all” came into force Sunday. Karl Kreile, 59, and Bodo Mende, 60, were married Sunday morning at the town hall in Schoeneberg, a Berlin district. The law change followed a free vote in Parliament in June, making Germany the 23rd country worldwide to allow same-sex marriages. dpa via AP Britta Pedersen