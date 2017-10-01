Hezbollah leader warns Israel as Shiites mark Ashoura

Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks via a video link during activities marking the holy day of Ashoura, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ashoura is the annual Shiite Muslim commemoration marking the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. Hassan Ammar AP Photo