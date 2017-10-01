Pope presses migrant campaign, urges leaders to work for all

Pope Francis cheers at children during his visit to Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis caresses a man inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis kisses a boy during his visit to Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis delivers his address to the members of the clergy gathered inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis, right, speaks to the people of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit. At left, Bishop of Cesena-Sarsina Douglas Regattieri listens.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis, left, is flanked by Bishop of Cesena-Sarsina Douglas Regattieri as he arrives to speak to the people of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis, speaks to the people of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in his pope-mobile in Piazza Maggiore Square, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis, left, prays inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit. At right the Bishop of Cesena-Sarsina Douglas Regattieri.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis poses for a selfie with a woman during his vist to a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool Photo via AP
Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis poses for a selfie with a woman during his vist to a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool Photo via AP
Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis hugs a boy inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis is greeted by two children as he arrives in Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis, right, wears an identification bracelet as he meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis, right, wearing an identification bracelet, shakes hands with with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis, right, wears an identification bracelet as he meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis cheers to a boy inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis meets with migrants at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis poses for selfies with migrants as they display a banner asking for a legal status, at a regional migrant center, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit.
Pool photo via AP
L'Osservatore Romano
