Duterte says he won't cooperate in anti-graft body's probe

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 5:54 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president says he will not cooperate in an investigation being done by a key anti-graft agency on his alleged undeclared wealth and warned he will personally bring one of its top officials to investigators for illegally disclosing confidential information about him.

In an expletives-laden outburst, President Rodrigo Duterte warned late Saturday of a "stalemate," as he collides with the Ombudsman, an independent state agency that investigates officials accused of corruption. The Ombudsman said Friday it will continue an investigation involving the president and cannot be intimidated by him.

Duterte accuses the anti-graft body of using "fabricated" documents in its investigation of his alleged unexplained wealth concealed in past bank accounts and of being plagued by corruption and says "I will not submit (to the) jurisdiction to the Ombudsman."

