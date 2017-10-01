Month after Harvey, debris piles show recovery takes time

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, flood damaged debris from homes lines the street in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. One month after Harvey dumped record rainfall in the Houston area, many neighborhoods and suburbs of the nation's fourth largest city continue cleaning up after the storm. While the larger shelters have closed and much of the city has gone back to normal, huge piles of debris still line streets in numerous neighborhoods as many residents try to salvage their homes. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo