San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz arrives at the San Francisco hospital during the evacuation of patients after an electrical plant failure, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory. Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration's hurricane response. Carlos Giusti AP Photo