Jagmeet Singh listens a speech in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Singh claimed a first-ballot triumph Sunday in the contest for leader of the leftist New Democrat party.
Jagmeet Singh listens a speech in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Singh claimed a first-ballot triumph Sunday in the contest for leader of the leftist New Democrat party. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young
Jagmeet Singh listens a speech in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Singh claimed a first-ballot triumph Sunday in the contest for leader of the leftist New Democrat party. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young

Nation & World

First visible minority wins leadership of fed Canada party

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press

October 01, 2017 5:55 PM

TORONTO

A Sikh man became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party in Canada on Sunday.

Jagmeet Singh claimed a first-ballot triumph in the contest for leader of the leftist New Democrat party.

Singh wears a turban as is traditional for Sikhs and he recently made headlines for his calm reaction to being confronted by an angry heckler who accused him of wanting to bring Sharia law to Canada even though he is not Muslim. He asked his guests to chant "love and courage" when confronted.

The 38-yeard-old former lawyer will have an uphill battle when he challenges Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing Liberal Party in the next election. Singh's party has just 44 of the 338 seats in Parliament.

But Trudeau, 45, is now the oldest among the leaders of Canada's three major political parties. New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is 38.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski 0:39

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski
Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny
'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board 5:23

'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board

View More Video