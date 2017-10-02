Myanmar takes foreign diplomats into conflict-torn Rakhine

Myanmar Foreign Minister Kyaw Tin, left, shakes hands with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali before their meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Myanmar authorities have taken foreign diplomats and United Nations representatives on a tour of conflict-torn northern Rakhine state, where a security crackdown has led to an exodus of a half-million Rohingya Muslims. A.M. Ahad AP Photo