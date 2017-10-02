FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. President Donald Trump's latest tweets on North Korea have received a muted response in South Korea, where media focused more on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's acknowledgement that the U.S. is keeping open direct communication channels with the North.
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. President Donald Trump's latest tweets on North Korea have received a muted response in South Korea, where media focused more on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's acknowledgement that the U.S. is keeping open direct communication channels with the North. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. President Donald Trump's latest tweets on North Korea have received a muted response in South Korea, where media focused more on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's acknowledgement that the U.S. is keeping open direct communication channels with the North. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump's latest NKorea tweets get muted response in SKorea

By YOUKYUNG LEE Associated Press

October 02, 2017 1:07 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

President Donald Trump's latest tweets on North Korea received a muted response in South Korea, where media focused Monday more on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's acknowledgement that the U.S. is keeping communication channels open with the North.

South Korea's largest daily newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, warned in an editorial that any U.S.-North Korea talks should not recognize the North as a nuclear state, or the South would be forced to seek nuclear arms too.

Tillerson made headlines on Saturday when he said in Beijing that the Trump administration is probing North Korea's willingness to talk, though his spokeswoman later said that North Korean officials have shown no interest in talks on denuclearization.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he had told Tillerson "he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The South Korean president's office declined comment.

A small progressive online newspaper, Voice of People, said in an editorial that Trump's comments are signs of confusion in U.S. policy toward North Korea, though it said the tweet is unlikely to cause a major change in Tillerson's position. "Such unstable U.S. policy toward North Korea is entirely a burden on us," the editorial read in part.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski 0:39

Orcas nearly capsize family on a Jet Ski
Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny
'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board 5:23

'Get out': Air Force Academy head after racial slurs posted to message board

View More Video