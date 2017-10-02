Palestinian PM in Gaza for major reconciliation effort

A poster of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian Prime minister Rami Hamdallah hangs on a street in Gaza City, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. The Palestinian prime minister is set to lead a large delegation of Fatah officials traveling from the West Bank to Gaza on Monday in the most ambitious attempt to reconcile with the rival Hamas militant group after a 10-year rift that has left the Palestinians divided between two governments. Arabic writing on the poster reads, "Welcome to Palestine's beating heart: glorified Gaza". Khalil Hamra AP Photo