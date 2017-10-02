Kenyan police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

A National Super Alliance NASA) supporter shouts slogans after police prevented them going to the IEBC - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Mombasa, Kenya, Monday Oct.2, 2017. The Kenyan police lobbed tear gas and fired shots in the air Monday to disperse protesters demanding a change of leadership at the country's election commission. The protests took place in the capital Nairobi and the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, in western Kenya, as well as in the coastal city of Mombasa.