Nation & World

October 2, 2017 4:26 AM

Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Nation & World

  • Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 200, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

