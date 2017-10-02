2 Texas inmates set to die this month lose at Supreme Court

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Pruett. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused an appeal from convicted killer Pruett, facing execution in Texas this month. The high court, without comment, declined to review appeal from the death row inmate. The 38-year-old Pruett is set to die Oct. 12 for the 1999 fatal stabbing of a corrections officer at a South Texas prison where he already was serving a 99-year sentence for his involvement in another slaying. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)