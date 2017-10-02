A look at what might happen if Catalonia goes it alone

Catalan independence supporters, one waving an "estelada", or Catalonia independence flag, applaud during a rally outside the city hall of Girona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Spanish riot police smashed their way into polling stations to try to halt a disputed independence referendum in Catalonia on Sunday and fired rubber bullets at protesters outside a Barcelona polling station, with Catalan officials saying more than 330 people were injured, some seriously. Francisco Seco AP Photo