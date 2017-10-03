FILE - This is a Monday Dec. 5, 2016 file photo taken from video of former Bosnian Serb military chief General Ratko Mladic as he looks across the court room at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in the Hague Netherlands. Serbia says former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who is being tried for genocide at a U.N. tribunal, can be released provisionally on health grounds from detention in The Hague, Netherlands. The state TV said Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017 that the government was responding to requests from the defense and family, stating that 74-year-old Mladic would not flee while undergoing hospital treatment in Serbia.
Nation & World

Serbia supports Ratko Mladic's release on health grounds

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 7:15 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia said Tuesday that former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who is being tried for genocide at a U.N. tribunal, should be released provisionally from detention in The Hague, Netherlands, on health grounds.

Serbia's state TV said Tuesday that the government was responding to requests from the defense and family by issuing a guarantee that 74-year-old Mladic would not flee while undergoing hospital treatment in Serbia.

Judges at the Netherlands-based U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia rejected in May a similar defense motion seeking Mladic's release for a medical treatment in Russia.

Mladic had two strokes and a heart attack before he was imprisoned and his lawyers say that his condition has further deteriorated in jail.

Mladic was arrested in Serbia in 2011 after more than a decade on the run. He is charged with genocide for the massacre in Srebrenica of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in 1995 and other atrocities of Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

