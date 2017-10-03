Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Ladson, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday for allegedly attempting to join ISIS.
Nation & World

Trial delay for teen accused of trying to join Islamic State

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

October 03, 2017 7:24 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina teenager accused of trying to fight for the Islamic State won't be tried until next year.

Federal court documents show a judge Monday rescheduled proceedings for 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin to January. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to spend more time preparing, in part because some of the evidence is classified.

Abdin was arrested at Charleston's airport in March as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say he told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn't get out of the country.

Abdin remains jailed on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

