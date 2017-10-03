Rwanda opposition figure Rwigara faces insurrection charges

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo, women's rights activist and presidential candidate Diane Rwigara is photographed next to a portrait of her father, business tycoon Assinapol Rwigara, at her home in Kigali, Rwanda. Rwandan prosecutors Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017 charged Diane Rwigara with forgery and inciting insurrection against the state. AP Photo, File)