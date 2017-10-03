Nation & World

Report: Anti-abortion US rep asked girlfriend to get one

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 3:00 PM

PITTSBURGH

A Pittsburgh newspaper is reporting that an anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to have an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says (bit.ly/2xeEOe4) it obtained text messages between Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy and Shannon Edwards. A Jan. 25 text message from Edwards that says the congressman had "zero issue" promoting his "pro-life stance" despite asking her to "abort our unborn child just last week."

Edwards, it turned out, wasn't pregnant.

Murphy recently acknowledged the affair, which became public as a result of Edwards' divorce proceedings. His spokeswoman had no comment on the latest report.

Murphy is co-sponsoring a bill that would outlaw most late-term abortions. House Republicans are pushing it toward passage Tuesday.

