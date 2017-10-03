Masks and gloves worn in court as VX-tainted evidence shown

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leave the court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia pleaded not guilty as their trial opened Monday in the killing of Kim, widely thought to have been orchestrated by his half brother, North Korea's third-generation leader Kim Jong Un. Vincent Thian AP Photo