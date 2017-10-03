Nation & World

Little-known lawmaker spends heavily on Indiana Senate bid

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

October 03, 2017 10:12 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A little-known but independently wealthy Indiana state lawmaker is plunging roughly $800,000 into his GOP Senate primary bid.

State Rep. Mike Braun says he also raised another $200,000 from donors during the fundraising quarter that ended Sept. 30.

That's enough money to lend credibility to his candidacy in a race that includes two sitting Republican congressman.

The primary is months away. But already Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita have feuded bitterly, drawing national attention to the contest. That makes some Republicans worry they may damage each other's candidacies too much before the general election.

The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Braun says the coarse tone and personal attacks between Messer and Rokita provides him with an opening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Watch Coast Guard rescue a huge sea turtle tangled in lobster pot 0:40

Watch Coast Guard rescue a huge sea turtle tangled in lobster pot
Fresno witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Fresno witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

View More Video