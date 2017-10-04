Junior justice minister to replace Dutch defense minister

FILE - In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016, file photo Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert reacts to a loud crackling sound from the microphone amplifier when explaining the cabinet decision to extend its campaign of Dutch air strikes from Iraq into Eastern Syria during a press conference in The Hague. The Dutch caretaker defense minister and the Netherlands' military chief have resigned following a critical report into a 2016 artillery training accident that killed 2 peacekeeping troops. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo