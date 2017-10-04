FILE - In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016, file photo Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert reacts to a loud crackling sound from the microphone amplifier when explaining the cabinet decision to extend its campaign of Dutch air strikes from Iraq into Eastern Syria during a press conference in The Hague. The Dutch caretaker defense minister and the Netherlands' military chief have resigned following a critical report into a 2016 artillery training accident that killed 2 peacekeeping troops.
Nation & World

Junior justice minister to replace Dutch defense minister

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 1:20 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The Netherlands' junior justice minister is to become the country's new defense minister after the resignation of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who quit following a highly critical report into the deaths of two Dutch peacekeepers during a training exercise in 2016.

The government announced Wednesday that Klaas Dijkhoff will lead the defense ministry. The appointment comes as talks to form a new four-party ruling coalition continue following elections in March.

Hennis-Plasschaert and the country's military commander, Gen. Tom Middendorp, resigned late Tuesday after an independent report criticized the defense ministry for "serious shortcomings" in its care for troops sent on a peacekeeping mission to Mali.

The report said that the two soldiers were killed instantly when a mortar shell exploded prematurely during a training exercise in Mali.

