AP-NORC Poll: Low marks for Trump's Puerto Rico response

In this Oct. 3, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk after arrival at the Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48 percent of Americans approve and just 27 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the recoveries in U.S. states including Texas and Florida that were hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But just 32 percent approve of how Trump is handling disaster relief in Puerto Rico, while 49 percent disapprove. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo