Supreme Court says Alabama execution can proceed

This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows Alabama inmate Jeffery Borden in Atmore, Ala. Borden is facing execution by lethal injection after being convicted of killing his wife and father-in-law during a 1993 Christmas Eve gathering. The Alabama attorney general on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, asked the nation's high court to overturn an injunction blocking Thursday's execution of Borden. Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP)