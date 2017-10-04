More Videos

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.' 3:17

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.'

Pause
California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that' 1:09

Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox 1:05

Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox

What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA 0:31

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA

  • How do millennials spend their money?

    As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations.

As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. New York Times
As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. New York Times

Nation & World

Millennial parents are ‘supersavers’ compared to earlier generations, survey finds

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 06:32 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 06:58 PM

Millennials, here’s a bit of uplifting news.

A NerdWallet survey has found that millennial parents could be outsaving those of other generations when it comes to retirement.

Millennial parents, who range in age from 18-34, contribute a median of 10 percent of their annual income to retirement savings, according to the survey. This fits in with financial experts’ recommendations.

Meanwhile, Generation X parents (35-54) contribute a median of 8 percent and baby boomer parents (55+) contribute a median of 5 percent, the survey found.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An impressive 38 percent of millennial parents who are employed and contributing to their retirement savings report that they’re contributing more than 15 percent of their income. This makes them “supersavers” compared to Gen-Xer and baby boomer parents contributing that amount, at 24 percent and 23 percent respectively, NerdWallet reports.

The analysis by NerdWallet found that “if each generation maintained its surveyed savings rate between ages 26 and 67, the higher savings rate of millennial parents could set them up to retire with over $1 million more than baby boomer parents and over $400,000 more than Generation X parents.”

Millennial parents are most likely out of the generations to increase retirement contributions amid major life changes, including getting a high paying job, getting married, having a kid, having children reach school age and buying a house, the survey says.

And, millennial parents are more likely to make sacrifices to save, with 76 percent having done so, compared to 69 percent of Gen-Xers and 60 percent of baby boomers, according to the survey.

The top sacrifice for savings that millennials reported? Going out to eat.

“Everyone can use strategies millennial parents are using,” Arielle O’Shea, retirement and investing specialist at NerdWallet, told Business Insider. “Save more when you get a raise, when you pay off debt, or cut back on dining.”

The survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet, asked more than 2,000 U.S. adults, 1,112 of whom are parents and 874 of whom are non-parents, about their retirement savings habits.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.' 3:17

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.'

Pause
California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that' 1:09

Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox 1:05

Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox

What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA 0:31

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA

  • It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

    A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

View More Video