Federal judge temporarily blocks Alabama execution

This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows Alabama inmate Jeffery Borden in Atmore, Ala. An Alabama inmate won a last-minute stay of execution Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, just hours before he was set to receive a lethal injection. A federal judge temporarily halted the execution of Borden, 56, as Borden and other Alabama inmates challenge the humaneness of the state’s lethal injection procedure. The state attorney general’s office said it would not appeal that evening because there was not enough time to fight the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court before the death warrant expired at midnight. Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP)