President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, after meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting at a hospital and then with first responders who were on duty Sunday night.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, after meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting at a hospital and then with first responders who were on duty Sunday night. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, after meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting at a hospital and then with first responders who were on duty Sunday night. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump targets Senate intelligence committee over Russia

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 4:34 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is criticizing the Senate intelligence committee over its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!"

Leaders of the committee said Wednesday they have not determined, roughly nine months into their investigation, whether Russia coordinated with the Trump campaign to try to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican committee chairman is North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done.

Burr says: "The issue of collusion is still open."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Watch Coast Guard rescue a huge sea turtle tangled in lobster pot 0:40

Watch Coast Guard rescue a huge sea turtle tangled in lobster pot

View More Video