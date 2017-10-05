Nation & World

AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier

By CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

October 05, 2017 6:04 PM

WASHINGTON

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has recently questioned a former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

A person familiar with the investigation says the interview with Christopher Steele took place in Europe. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The dossier received public attention in January when it was revealed that then-FBI Director James Comey briefed Trump in a private meeting on a summary of Steele's findings. Trump has called those allegations "fake news" even as the FBI has been investigating and working to corroborate the document's claims.

CNN first reported the interview with Steele.

