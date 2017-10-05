In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo, Roberto Figueroa Caballero sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Figueroa, who wanted to stay at home with his dog during the storm, said he was evicted by police and taken to a shelter for the night. When he returned the next day and saw what was left of his home, he decided to put his salvageable items back where they originally were, as if his home still had walls, saying that it frees his mind.
In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo, Roberto Figueroa Caballero sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Figueroa, who wanted to stay at home with his dog during the storm, said he was evicted by police and taken to a shelter for the night. When he returned the next day and saw what was left of his home, he decided to put his salvageable items back where they originally were, as if his home still had walls, saying that it frees his mind. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo, Roberto Figueroa Caballero sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Figueroa, who wanted to stay at home with his dog during the storm, said he was evicted by police and taken to a shelter for the night. When he returned the next day and saw what was left of his home, he decided to put his salvageable items back where they originally were, as if his home still had walls, saying that it frees his mind. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:04 PM

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

President Donald Trump tossed paper towels to people affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, as locals buried loved ones and dealt with the lack of electricity and water amid sweltering summer heat. The U.S. territory's government put the storm's death toll at 34, and with many communities still waiting for power and clean water, there is concern about people reaching a breaking point.

In Brazil, people honored Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the protector of animals, with blessings and processions. Rio's sprawling slums are experiencing a wave of violence that's among the highest in a decade, including stray bullets that are killing children. The nation's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is appealing his conviction for corruption and sentence to nearly 10 years in prison, is the consistent poll leader for next year's election.

In Mexico, memorials for quake victims appeared on street corners across the capital, two weeks after the 7.1 earthquake that killed at least 369 people.

___

This photo gallery was curated by Multiplatform producer for Latin America, Dario Lopez-Mills, in Mexico City. On Twitter: @DarioLopezMills

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works
Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

View More Video