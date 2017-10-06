Nation & World

Trump, French president exchange condolences over attacks

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 4:35 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have exchanged condolences for attacks in both their countries.

Macron expressed his sympathies over the shooting spree Sunday in Las Vegas. Trump conveyed his condolences regarding a knife attack in Marseille, France, the same day. Two women were stabbed to death.

The White House says the two leaders discussed joint counterterrorism operations in Africa and ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. They spoke, too, of ways to keep Iran from making or obtaining nuclear weapons.

