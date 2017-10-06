President Donald Trump speaks before signing a National Manufacturing Day Proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks before signing a National Manufacturing Day Proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
Nation & World

New financial steps aim to show Trump is tough on Iran

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

October 06, 2017 4:35 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House is preparing a series of financial steps targeting Iran's affiliates in the country and beyond.

The move comes even as President Donald Trump quietly steps back from his campaign pledge to rip up the nuclear deal with Iran.

New measures to be announced in the coming days include financial sanctions on anyone who does business with Iran's Revolutionary Guard and rewards for information leading to the arrest of two operatives of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The measures were described by two administration officials and a person familiar with the unfolding policy. The administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the actions before they are officially announced. The third person was not authorized to speak about private conversations.

