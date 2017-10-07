Iran president: 10 Trumps can't roll back nuke deal benefits

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony marking the beginning of new Iranian academic year at the Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Iran's president on Saturday defended the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying not even 10 Donald Trumps can roll back its benefits to his country as President Donald Trump appears to be stepping back from his campaign pledge to rip up the deal, instead aiming to take other measures against Iran. Iranian Presidency Office via AP)