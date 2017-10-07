Brenda Kent jumps on her boat as she and her husband leave the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor in Biloxi, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 to take the boat up river in advance of Tropical Storm Nate. Gulf Coast residents were bracing Friday for a fast-moving blast of wind, heavy rain and rising water as Tropical Storm Nate threatened to reach hurricane strength before a weekend landfall.
Brenda Kent jumps on her boat as she and her husband leave the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor in Biloxi, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 to take the boat up river in advance of Tropical Storm Nate. Gulf Coast residents were bracing Friday for a fast-moving blast of wind, heavy rain and rising water as Tropical Storm Nate threatened to reach hurricane strength before a weekend landfall. The Sun Herald via AP John Fitzhugh
Brenda Kent jumps on her boat as she and her husband leave the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor in Biloxi, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 to take the boat up river in advance of Tropical Storm Nate. Gulf Coast residents were bracing Friday for a fast-moving blast of wind, heavy rain and rising water as Tropical Storm Nate threatened to reach hurricane strength before a weekend landfall. The Sun Herald via AP John Fitzhugh

Nation & World

The Latest: Hurricane Nate moving fast over Gulf of Mexico

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 2:56 AM

MEXICO CITY

The Latest on Hurricane Nate (all times local):

4:18 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly moving over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The Miami-based center says in its 4 a.m. CDT update that the storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (128.74 kph). The storm was located about 345 miles (555.2 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving north-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph). Forecasters say Nate likely will reach the U.S. Gulf coast near New Orleans late Saturday.

and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.

Mississippi's government said it would open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, with buses available for people who can't drive.

___

1:15 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate is heading toward the central Gulf of Mexico and is likely to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

The Miami-based center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (128.74 kph) and was likely to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, reaching the U.S. Gulf coast near New Orleans late Saturday.

Louisiana and Mississippi officials declared states of state of emergency and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.

Mississippi's government said it would open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, with buses available for people who can't drive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy
Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade 2:52

Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade
'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

View More Video