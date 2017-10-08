NC high court reviews death penalty of man who beheaded wife

This Feb. 10, 2014, photo shows Juan Carlos Rodriguez entering the courtroom in Winston Salem, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court is reviewing whether justice means the death penalty for a survivor of El Salvador’s blood-soaked civil war of the 1980s who strangled and then decapitated his estranged wife. The state’s Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, on whether the state can execute Rodriguez for the 2010 murder of his wife, Maria. Winston-Salem Journal via AP Lauren Carroll