This Feb. 10, 2014, photo shows Juan Carlos Rodriguez entering the courtroom in Winston Salem, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court is reviewing whether justice means the death penalty for a survivor of El Salvador’s blood-soaked civil war of the 1980s who strangled and then decapitated his estranged wife. The state’s Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, on whether the state can execute Rodriguez for the 2010 murder of his wife, Maria.
This Feb. 10, 2014, photo shows Juan Carlos Rodriguez entering the courtroom in Winston Salem, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court is reviewing whether justice means the death penalty for a survivor of El Salvador’s blood-soaked civil war of the 1980s who strangled and then decapitated his estranged wife. The state’s Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, on whether the state can execute Rodriguez for the 2010 murder of his wife, Maria. Winston-Salem Journal via AP Lauren Carroll
This Feb. 10, 2014, photo shows Juan Carlos Rodriguez entering the courtroom in Winston Salem, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court is reviewing whether justice means the death penalty for a survivor of El Salvador’s blood-soaked civil war of the 1980s who strangled and then decapitated his estranged wife. The state’s Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, on whether the state can execute Rodriguez for the 2010 murder of his wife, Maria. Winston-Salem Journal via AP Lauren Carroll

Nation & World

NC high court reviews death penalty of man who beheaded wife

By EMERY P. DALESIO Associated Press

October 08, 2017 4:36 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina's highest court is reviewing whether justice means the death penalty for a survivor of El Salvador's blood-soaked civil war of the 1980s who strangled and then decapitated his estranged wife.

The state's Supreme Court hears oral arguments Monday on whether the state can execute 41-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez for the 2010 murder of his wife, Maria.

The hearing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this spring that states needed to use current medical standards in deciding whether a killer is so mentally disabled he can't be executed. Rodriguez's IQ was estimated several times at below 70, a threshold for significantly impaired intellectual functioning.

North Carolina is rare among southern states in that it hasn't had an execution in more than a decade because of various legal challenges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy
Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade 2:52

Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade
'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

View More Video