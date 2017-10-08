11 activists charged in Turkey over alleged terror links

In this undated photo provided by Amnesty International on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, Idil Eser, the rights group's jailed Turkey director poses for photographers. The Istanbul prosecutor's office is charging Amnesty International's Turkey chief and 10 others for allegedly belonging to and aiding terror groups with the completion of an indictment Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 according to the country's official news agency. Amnesty International Turkey via AP)