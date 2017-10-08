Dealership offers free truck to veteran who commandeered one to save Las Vegas victims

More Videos

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Pause
The Grounds opens in Roseville with the Donner Trail Kennel Club AKC Dog Show 0:51

The Grounds opens in Roseville with the Donner Trail Kennel Club AKC Dog Show

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex 0:34

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

Watch fire crews battle to keep a South Sacramento blaze away from homes 0:37

Watch fire crews battle to keep a South Sacramento blaze away from homes

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:25

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

Parents share challenges they face with children who have rare genetic mutation 2:25

Parents share challenges they face with children who have rare genetic mutation

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter 1:49

Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

  • Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

    WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Nation & World

Dealership offers free truck to veteran who commandeered one to save Las Vegas victims

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

October 08, 2017 10:02 AM

An Iraq War veteran who commandeered a truck to rescue victims of the Las Vegas shooting inspired one car dealership to offer him a gift.

Shane Beus of B5 Motors in Gilbert, Ariz., said he was so moved by 29-year-old Taylor Winston’s actions that he wants to give Winston a truck to express his appreciation, according to The Arizona Republic.

“It’s very, very courageous what he did,” Beus told The Republic. “He was willing to risk his life.”

Winston is expected to visit the dealership Monday to pick up a silver Ford F-150, The Republic reported. The Marine Corps veteran from San Diego plans to sell his current vehicle and donate the funds to shooting victims.

Winston is being hailed as a hero after seizing a festival truck and saving dozens of concertgoers injured in the Las Vegas attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 while spraying bullets down from his suite at Mandalay Bay.

Winston said he was just one of the many “courageous and brave” people who stepped up on that Sunday night, according to Mandy Matney of The Island Packet.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video