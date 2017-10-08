Dealership offers free truck to veteran who commandeered one to save Las Vegas victims

An Iraq War veteran who commandeered a truck to rescue victims of the Las Vegas shooting inspired one car dealership to offer him a gift.

Shane Beus of B5 Motors in Gilbert, Ariz., said he was so moved by 29-year-old Taylor Winston’s actions that he wants to give Winston a truck to express his appreciation, according to The Arizona Republic.

“It’s very, very courageous what he did,” Beus told The Republic. “He was willing to risk his life.”

Winston is expected to visit the dealership Monday to pick up a silver Ford F-150, The Republic reported. The Marine Corps veteran from San Diego plans to sell his current vehicle and donate the funds to shooting victims.

Winston is being hailed as a hero after seizing a festival truck and saving dozens of concertgoers injured in the Las Vegas attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 while spraying bullets down from his suite at Mandalay Bay.

Winston said he was just one of the many “courageous and brave” people who stepped up on that Sunday night, according to Mandy Matney of The Island Packet.