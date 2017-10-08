Aide says Trump better served by more disciplined West Wing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney departs after a television interview at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate’’ information that’s "ready for him to act on.’’ Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place’’ under Trump’s first set of advisers. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo