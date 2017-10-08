FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney departs after a television interview at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate’’ information that’s "ready for him to act on.’’ Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place’’ under Trump’s first set of advisers.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney departs after a television interview at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate’’ information that’s "ready for him to act on.’’ Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place’’ under Trump’s first set of advisers. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney departs after a television interview at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate’’ information that’s "ready for him to act on.’’ Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place’’ under Trump’s first set of advisers. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Aide says Trump better served by more disciplined West Wing

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 12:48 PM

WASHINGTON

A White House adviser says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate" information that's "ready for him to act on."

Budget director Mick Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place" under Trump's first set of advisers.

Mulvaney isn't saying Trump was getting "bad info" before Kelly took over, but "it just wasn't ready for the president."

Mulvaney tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that there previously was an "open-door policy" where people "could wander in and talk to the president about anything."

He says Kelly has "refined that flow of information, so that we know, before the president sees it, it's right, it's accurate and it's ready for him to act on."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy
Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade 2:52

Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade
'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

View More Video