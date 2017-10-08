Nation & World

Australia's High Court to consider fate of 7 lawmakers

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 9:04 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says he is confident that government lawmakers will win a court challenge this week that threatens his administration's slender majority.

Seven High Court judges will decide whether seven lawmakers should be disqualified from Parliament because of a constitutional ban on dual citizens being elected. The three-day hearing begins on Tuesday.

The fate of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is most crucial to the government in an unprecedented political crisis.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday gave no indication of what his government would do if the court rules against any of the three ministers among the lawmakers under a cloud.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy
Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade 2:52

Watch big rig nail 90-degree turn on narrow bridge hauling 65-yard turbine blade
'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:33

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

View More Video