Pakistan ex PM fails to appear in court, son-in-law arrested

A lawyer holds the portrait of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while he with other chant slogans to support Sharif, outside at an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Pakistan's anti-corruption authorities early Monday arrested the son-in-law of Sharif in connection with corruption cases pending against him. The development came hours before Sadfar and his wife Maryam Nawaz were to appear before an anti-graft tribunal. Anjum Naveed AP Photo