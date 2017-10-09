Suspect in Army Reserve weapons theft reaches plea deal

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows James Morales, an inmate who escaped on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, R.I. Morales, charged with stealing 16 guns from an Army Reserve facility in Worcester, Mass in 2015, the prison escape in 2016, and trying to rob two banks, reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, that could put him behind bars for 15 years.

