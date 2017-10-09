No charges for man who asked if US senator's child kidnapped

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Sen. Pat Toomey holds a town-hall meeting at the WLVT/PBS 39-TV studios in Bethlehem, Pa. Simon Radecki, who was kicked out of the town hall for seeming to suggest that Toomey’s daughter had been kidnapped, won’t face charges. The question was inappropriate and offensive but was within the bounds of free speech, District Attorney John Morganelli said Monday, Oct. 9, overruling police who initially planned to charge him. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File Tom Gralish