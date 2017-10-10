Nation & World

EU, rights groups urge Cambodia to halt attack on opposition

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 12:02 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

The European Union and rights groups say the Cambodian government's move to dissolve the main opposition party would be a serious blow to democracy that undermines the credibility of elections next year.

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that the government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is making a "naked grab for total power."

Cambodia's government took initial legal steps last week to dissolve the popular Cambodia National Rescue Party, the latest move to kneecap the opposition ahead of next year's general election.

It is asking the Supreme Court to disband the party on the grounds that it was involved in a plot to topple the government.

Human Rights Watch along with other rights groups and the European Union are calling on the government to drop the court case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 2:35

As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him.
Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
A look back at Sputnik's legacy 5:40

A look back at Sputnik's legacy

View More Video