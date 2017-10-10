Spanish police officers stand guard at the entrance to the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017. Crowds were expected to gather ahead of Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont's planned address to the Catalan parliament on Tuesday evening in a session that some have portrayed as the staging of an independence declaration for the northeastern region of 7.5 million, although others have said the move would only be symbolic.
Nation & World

High security ahead of key Catalan parliamentary address

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 12:19 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Police are guarding public buildings and closing off a park surrounding the regional Catalan parliament in Barcelona where a declaration of independence on Tuesday evening is likely to be met with a harsh response from Spanish central authorities.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont hasn't revealed the precise message he will deliver in a 6 p.m. (1600GMT) plenary session, but separatist politicians have said they expect a declaration based on the results of the disputed Oct. 1 independence referendum.

The separatists have declared valid the pro-independence victory in the vote, which was followed by mass protests of Catalans angered by heavy-handed police tactics.

There have also been large-scale rallies by people committed to national unity.

How the declaration will be enforced and what the Spanish government's response will be are the key questions.

