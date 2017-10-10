High security ahead of key Catalan parliamentary address

Spanish police officers stand guard at the entrance to the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017. Crowds were expected to gather ahead of Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont's planned address to the Catalan parliament on Tuesday evening in a session that some have portrayed as the staging of an independence declaration for the northeastern region of 7.5 million, although others have said the move would only be symbolic. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo